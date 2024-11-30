Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's UK-Germany Tour Yields Promising Investment Opportunities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ended his six-day visit to the UK and Germany, focusing on attracting investments and signing key agreements. Yadav expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the trip's success in promoting international collaboration and development for Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After completing a six-day tour of the United Kingdom and Germany, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his gratitude to party leaders and workers for welcoming him in the national capital. He emphasized the government's commitment to pushing Madhya Pradesh towards new developmental heights.

CM Yadav, greeted warmly at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan, sought to attract investments from both nations. His tour, spanning November 24-30, aimed at engaging with industrialists and government officials to boost development back home.

During his Germany visit, Yadav signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Stuttgart's State Museum of Natural History to enhance resources and fossil research collaboration. In the UK, he announced approximately Rs 60,000 crore in investment proposals, underscoring the trip's importance in fostering global collaboration and societal advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

