Bihar Advances Agriculture with 'Agro Bihar-2024' and Drone Tech in Fisheries

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the four-day agricultural exhibition, 'Agro Bihar-2024,' at Gandhi Maidan on Saturday, showcasing the state's progress in agriculture since 2006. Kumar underscored the importance of such events for raising awareness among farmers and the public about agricultural advancements.

Highlighting reforms introduced through the Agriculture Road Map, Kumar noted significant strides in farming practices in Bihar. He emphasized the role of exhibitions in enlightening both farmers and the common populace about agriculture. The state has embraced various initiatives, integrating advanced technologies to bolster agricultural productivity.

In a related stride, Bihar's government, on October 20, unveiled a program integrating drone technology into the fisheries sector. Leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh backed this innovation. Kumar praised the central government's support, noting remarkable improvements since the adoption of the first agricultural roadmap in 2006.

Emphasizing progress, Kumar stated that fish production soared from 2 lakh metric tonnes in 2005 to over 8 lakh metric tonnes currently, transitioning Bihar from an importer to an exporter of fish. He credited technological advances and strategic planning for these achievements.

Echoing these sentiments, Union Minister Singh highlighted the extensive involvement of Bihari citizens in fish farming, noting the budgetary increase for the fisheries sector from Rs 2.87 crore before 2005 to Rs 524 crore by 2022, signifying substantial government investment in this area.

(With inputs from agencies.)