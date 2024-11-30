Left Menu

Bihar Advances Agriculture with 'Agro Bihar-2024' and Drone Tech in Fisheries

Bihar's CM, Nitish Kumar, inaugurates 'Agro Bihar-2024' highlighting advancements in agriculture since 2006. Discusses the introduction of drone technology in fisheries, increasing production, and ending communal discord. Significant progress includes a dramatic rise in fish production and a considerable increase in the fisheries budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:23 IST
Bihar Advances Agriculture with 'Agro Bihar-2024' and Drone Tech in Fisheries
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Agro Bihar-2024 (Photo/@NitishKumar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the four-day agricultural exhibition, 'Agro Bihar-2024,' at Gandhi Maidan on Saturday, showcasing the state's progress in agriculture since 2006. Kumar underscored the importance of such events for raising awareness among farmers and the public about agricultural advancements.

Highlighting reforms introduced through the Agriculture Road Map, Kumar noted significant strides in farming practices in Bihar. He emphasized the role of exhibitions in enlightening both farmers and the common populace about agriculture. The state has embraced various initiatives, integrating advanced technologies to bolster agricultural productivity.

In a related stride, Bihar's government, on October 20, unveiled a program integrating drone technology into the fisheries sector. Leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh backed this innovation. Kumar praised the central government's support, noting remarkable improvements since the adoption of the first agricultural roadmap in 2006.

Emphasizing progress, Kumar stated that fish production soared from 2 lakh metric tonnes in 2005 to over 8 lakh metric tonnes currently, transitioning Bihar from an importer to an exporter of fish. He credited technological advances and strategic planning for these achievements.

Echoing these sentiments, Union Minister Singh highlighted the extensive involvement of Bihari citizens in fish farming, noting the budgetary increase for the fisheries sector from Rs 2.87 crore before 2005 to Rs 524 crore by 2022, signifying substantial government investment in this area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024