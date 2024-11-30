Jharkhand CM Soren Strives for Balanced Cabinet Amid Political Dynamics
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is working on a balanced cabinet formation to include experience, women's empowerment, and youth. JMM leader Manoj Pandey emphasized the need for alliance confidence in the decision-making process. Congress leader Rajesh Thakur pledged support for this carefully considered cabinet expansion.
In the evolving political landscape of Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is keen on crafting a balanced cabinet that incorporates various societal segments like experience, women empowerment, and the vigor of youth. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey confirmed this on Saturday while addressing media inquiries.
Pandey highlighted the Chief Minister's intent to inspire confidence among alliance partners by actively involving them in cabinet decisions. He expressed optimism that the cabinet could be finalized within the next few days despite existing challenges.
Further supporting the initiative, Rajesh Thakur, former President of the Jharkhand Congress, assured CM Soren of the party's backing. Thakur emphasized that the decision would be meticulously assessed, with the potential for selected ministers to take their oaths before December 9, ahead of a government majority demonstration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
