Tensions Rise as Explosion Hits Key Canal in Kosovo

A recent explosion in Kosovo has amplified regional tensions with Serbia, with increased protective measures following the blast. The incident occurred close to Zubin Potok, impacting a canal vital to Kosovo's power supply, and has been characterized by Pristina as a 'terrorist act' by Serbia's elements.

Serbia's Foreign Minister, Marko Djuric, denied the allegations of involvement in the incident, instead suggesting internal political distractions in Kosovo. Historical context includes Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, which Serbia does not recognize, maintaining claims over the territory.

The explosion has stirred security responses and heightened emergency utility services, particularly affecting water and electricity supplies. Kosovo is collaborating with Albania to stabilize energy needs, as authorities investigate the explosion's specifics and its broader geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)