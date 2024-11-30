Left Menu

Kerala Cracks Down on Pension Fraud and Launches 'Work Near Home' Initiative

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced stringent measures against fraudulent welfare pension claims by government employees. Key reforms include annual eligibility verification and facial authentication. Simultaneously, the 'Work Near Home' initiative aims to boost the state's remote work infrastructure, starting in Kottarakkara.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared robust actions against government personnel found guilty of illicitly obtaining welfare pensions. During a specially convened meeting, it was resolved that individuals engaged in such fraud would face disciplinary action, with any illegitimate funds being reclaimed with interest.

Expanding on these sanctions, Vijayan noted that even officials who facilitated these acts would not be exempt from scrutiny. The crackdown extends beyond government employees; anyone unlawfully benefiting from these pensions would face similar repercussions. The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity for reforms, such as annual mustering for eligibility checks, implementing facial recognition systems, and mandatory Aadhaar integration.

Simultaneously, the government is set to inaugurate a new initiative titled 'Work Near Home' to foster remote working setups in smaller towns, beginning with Kottarakkara. This proposal aims to bridge the urban-rural gap and fortify Kerala's knowledge economy. The project aligns with the state's vision for sustainable and inclusive development, with its first phase slated for completion by March 2025.

