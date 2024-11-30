Transform India's Future: SUD Life's New Funds Unveiled

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, based in Mumbai, India, has introduced two innovative funds: the Viksit Bharat Fund and the New India Leaders Fund, as part of the company's Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) offerings. These funds are strategically designed to capture the burgeoning growth potential in various sectors across India.

The Viksit Bharat Fund will strategically invest in Indian businesses driving the nation's transformation. Utilizing a multi-cap, sector-agnostic approach, this fund is built for investors who believe in India's long-term growth narrative. Meanwhile, the New India Leaders Fund targets new-age businesses focused on technology and innovation—key drivers of future economic success.

Chief Investment Officer Prashant Sharma highlighted the funds' unique positioning to enable policyholders to benefit from India's growth trajectory while building their wealth. While these funds present lucrative investment opportunities, potential investors are advised to be mindful of the risks inherent in Unit Linked Life Insurance products.

