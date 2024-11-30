Chennai Braces for Cyclone Fengal as CMRL Battles Floods

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is taking swift action to combat flooding caused by Cyclone Fengal's heavy rains. Officials and teams have been deployed at all Phase 2 project sites to ensure thorough monitoring and response. In Karapakkam, waterlogging has become a major issue, prompting CMRL to use high-powered 100 hp and 40 hp pumps to clear the water, gradually bringing the situation under control.

Phase-II of the metro project is vital, connecting significant urban parts including Madhavaram, Perambur, Thirumayilai, and Sholinganallur, facilitating widespread connectivity across industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional sectors. This infrastructure is crucial for public transport across the city as the cyclone threat looms large.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Fengal will likely make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday, bringing winds up to 90 kmph. Positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the cyclone's movement and potential impact are under continuous scrutiny. Coastal areas are gearing up for strong winds and heavy rainfall, with particular emphasis on safety as conditions deteriorate.

Chennai's streets have already witnessed severe waterlogging, particularly in areas like New Washermanpet, Gemini Flyover, and Mount Road, leading to traffic disruptions. Residents and commuters face challenges as roads remain submerged, prompting a city-wide effort to manage the impending weather crisis effectively. The IMD predicts continued adverse conditions over the weekend as the cyclone approaches the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu.

