Surat Police Crackdown: Fake IDs and Espionage Uncovered

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat Police has apprehended Mohammad Hamim Abdul Fakir, a 32-year-old Bangladeshi national, for possessing counterfeit documents. The arrest follows his illegal entry into India seven years ago through an agent. Fakir, originally from Bangladesh's Khulna district, reportedly acquired fake documents in Kolkata before traveling to Surat.

During the operation, police seized fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, a Bangladesh national ID, and a Nikah card. Authorities are interrogating Fakir to trace the network aiding his illicit entry and identify collaborators. Concurrently, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a man similarly implicated in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani agent.

The accused, Deepesh Gohel, allegedly shared classified Coast Guard ship movements at Okha Jetty with a Pakistani agent he contacted via Facebook. Purportedly paid Rs 42,000 over seven months, Gohel faces charges under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for engaging in a criminal conspiracy against the state. The investigations continue to uncover further espionage networks.

