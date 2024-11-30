Left Menu

Surat Police Crackdown: Fake IDs and Espionage Uncovered

The Surat Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national for possessing fake documents and entering India illegally, while Gujarat ATS apprehends another individual for sharing sensitive Coast Guard information with a Pakistani agent. Investigations are underway to uncover networks aiding illegal immigration and potential espionage activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:52 IST
Surat Police Crackdown: Fake IDs and Espionage Uncovered
The accused Mohammad Hamim Abdul Fakir (Photo: Surat Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat Police has apprehended Mohammad Hamim Abdul Fakir, a 32-year-old Bangladeshi national, for possessing counterfeit documents. The arrest follows his illegal entry into India seven years ago through an agent. Fakir, originally from Bangladesh's Khulna district, reportedly acquired fake documents in Kolkata before traveling to Surat.

During the operation, police seized fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, a Bangladesh national ID, and a Nikah card. Authorities are interrogating Fakir to trace the network aiding his illicit entry and identify collaborators. Concurrently, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a man similarly implicated in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani agent.

The accused, Deepesh Gohel, allegedly shared classified Coast Guard ship movements at Okha Jetty with a Pakistani agent he contacted via Facebook. Purportedly paid Rs 42,000 over seven months, Gohel faces charges under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for engaging in a criminal conspiracy against the state. The investigations continue to uncover further espionage networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024