Revolutionizing Robotics: Gujarat's Science City's Role in Scientific Advancement

From disaster rescue efforts to playing badminton and dancing, robots are breaking barriers and expanding possibilities. In Gujarat, tech enthusiasts are diving into the dynamic realm of robotics at regional science centers, unveiling how these innovations are sculpting the future.

Located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Science City is a state-driven initiative dedicated to sparking curiosity and promoting scientific literacy. This vibrant hub boasts interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and engaging experiences appealing to visitors of all ages.

With key attractions such as the robotics gallery, energy park, hall of science, IMAX 3D theatre, and fish tunnel, Gujarat Science City provides hands-on education in robotics, space, and environmental science, cementing its role in advancing science education and innovation.

Dr. Narottam Sahoo, advisor and member secretary of the Gujarat Council on Science & Technology, highlighted, "When Narendra Modi ji served as Gujarat's Chief Minister, he recognized science, technology, and innovation as pivotal growth drivers. Consequently, Gujarat Science City was developed to nurture scientific temperament from children to community members, including women in villages and rural laborers. Today, it stands as a leading global science center." To further bolster science, the Gujarat government has initiated the establishment of District Science Centers statewide.

Currently, 33 centers operate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The regional centers in Pattan, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, and Rajkot are experiencing significant footfall, with additional centers under construction in Vadodara, Surat, Jamnagar, and Junagadh. These facilities are vital in refining student skills for national and international competitions, catalyzing a culture of innovation and scientific distinction.

Visitor and student Bhavesh Joshi remarked, "Robots can be both fascinating and fun. I had an incredible time learning about space and interacting with robots at Science City. I aspire to become an astronomer." Fellow student visitor Krishnavi commented, "Visiting here has taught me a lot about science, especially experiencing the Robotics Gallery and the mechanics of rockets at the Hall of Science."

Nature Parks within these centers offer eco-friendly spaces focused on environmental conservation, featuring dinosaur displays that invite visitors to delve into the prehistoric era.

The parks also promote awareness about biodiversity, climate change, and environmental protection, providing a serene, educational experience for all ages. Through these initiatives, Gujarat's Regional Science Centres are revolutionizing science education while bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, fostering a scientifically enlightened community.

(With inputs from agencies.)