Cyclone Fengal Hits Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Coasts: Flight and Train Disruptions Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts within hours. Wind speeds are anticipated to be between 70-80 kmph, with gusts of up to 90 kmph. The storm is currently centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 40 km from the coast.

Amid the approaching storm, the forward sector of Fengal's spiral bands has already reached land, indicating imminent landfall near Puducherry, close to Mahabalipuram. In response, the Chennai Airport authority extended its suspension of operations until 4 am on December 1, emphasizing passenger safety.

Airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have issued advisories about disruptions due to adverse weather. Moreover, heavy rains have prompted the Southern Railway to alter train schedules, canceling and diverting several services, urging passengers to stay informed of later developments.

