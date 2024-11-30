Punjab's Successful Fight Against Farm Fires: A 70% Decline Achieved

Punjab has achieved a significant milestone by reducing farm fires by 70% this season, announced Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian during a press conference. From September 15 to November 30, the state recorded 10,909 incidents compared to 36,663 in the same period last year.

The dramatic decrease in these environmentally damaging fires is attributed to increased mechanisation within agriculture. Khudian highlighted that the government issued 22,582 sanctions for subsidised crop residue management machines, resulting in 16,125 machines being procured by farmers.

The minister praised the efforts of the farming community, stating, "It's our collective responsibility to save the environment for future generations. Stubble burning has long contributed to air pollution, negatively impacting soil fertility and regional climate." As part of efforts to combat this, more efficient crop residue management practices are being promoted in Punjab and Haryana, particularly before the Rabi crop season.

