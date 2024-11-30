Cyclone Fengal Disrupts Air Travel in Southern India

Several flights from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have been cancelled or rerouted due to severe weather conditions in Chennai and Tirupati, spurred by Cyclone Fengal. A press release by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd disclosed that 20 flights have been affected, entailing both cancellations and diversions.

The cancellations encompassed three Hyderabad-Chennai flights, seven Hyderabad-Tirupati flights, three Chennai-Hyderabad flights, and seven Tirupati-Hyderabad flights. Moreover, two flights were redirected as a result of adverse weather at Chennai Airport; specific flights included IndiGo 6E 683 from Mumbai to Chennai with 200 onboard and Air India AI 429 from Delhi to Chennai carrying 147 passengers.

Continued heavy rains and intense winds in Chennai and Tirupati have resulted in poor visibility, making flying conditions unsafe. Travelers have been advised to contact their airlines for updated information and to strategize their journey plans accordingly. Meanwhile, Chennai Airport has extended its closure, initially set from 12:30 PM to 7 PM on November 30, further through 4 AM on December 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)