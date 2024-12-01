Trump's Tariff Threats: A Currency Clash with BRICS

In a bold statement, President-elect Donald Trump issued a stark warning to the BRICS alliance, threatening 100% tariffs if they pursue efforts to challenge the superiority of the US dollar in global finances.

This rhetoric underscores rising tensions as BRICS countries and other developing nations express frustration over America's dominant position in the world economic system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the US for 'weaponising' the dollar, signaling a global financial system increasingly divided over its reliance on the American currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)