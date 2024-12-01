Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats: A Currency Clash with BRICS

President-elect Donald Trump warned the BRICS alliance of 100% tariffs if they move against the US dollar. This statement reflects US concerns over potential shifts in global financial dominance. BRICS countries and developing nations seek alternatives amid claims of America's overarching influence on the global financial system.

In a bold statement, President-elect Donald Trump issued a stark warning to the BRICS alliance, threatening 100% tariffs if they pursue efforts to challenge the superiority of the US dollar in global finances.

This rhetoric underscores rising tensions as BRICS countries and other developing nations express frustration over America's dominant position in the world economic system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the US for 'weaponising' the dollar, signaling a global financial system increasingly divided over its reliance on the American currency.

