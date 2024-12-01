Trump's Tariff Threats: A Currency Clash with BRICS
President-elect Donald Trump warned the BRICS alliance of 100% tariffs if they move against the US dollar. This statement reflects US concerns over potential shifts in global financial dominance. BRICS countries and developing nations seek alternatives amid claims of America's overarching influence on the global financial system.
This rhetoric underscores rising tensions as BRICS countries and other developing nations express frustration over America's dominant position in the world economic system.
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the US for 'weaponising' the dollar, signaling a global financial system increasingly divided over its reliance on the American currency.
