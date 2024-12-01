Left Menu

Clash of Nations: Battle to Curb Global Plastic Pollution

Delegates at the U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting in Busan face divisions over a treaty aimed at curbing plastic pollution. While over 100 countries support reducing plastic production, some oil-producing nations focus solely on waste management, threatening consensus and potentially delaying progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:31 IST
Clash of Nations: Battle to Curb Global Plastic Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Negotiations at the U.N. Intergovernmental Committee in Busan reached critical mass as delegates haggled over a global treaty to combat plastic pollution. Over 100 countries advocate for reduced plastic production, sparking a standoff with a few oil-producing nations prioritizing waste instead.

The proposed treaty, lauded as a historic environmental pact akin to the Paris Agreement, risks stalling over disagreements on its scope. Differing options exist, with Panama's plan advocating production cuts, contrary to a more lenient proposal.

Hours before talks were due to end, negotiators feared potential collapse. Mexico's delegate expressed hope, citing a coalition willing to advance ambitious objectives. With plastic production set to triple by 2050, an agreement remains uncertain, hinging on production caps and chemical management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024