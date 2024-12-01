Clash of Nations: Battle to Curb Global Plastic Pollution
Delegates at the U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting in Busan face divisions over a treaty aimed at curbing plastic pollution. While over 100 countries support reducing plastic production, some oil-producing nations focus solely on waste management, threatening consensus and potentially delaying progress.
Negotiations at the U.N. Intergovernmental Committee in Busan reached critical mass as delegates haggled over a global treaty to combat plastic pollution. Over 100 countries advocate for reduced plastic production, sparking a standoff with a few oil-producing nations prioritizing waste instead.
The proposed treaty, lauded as a historic environmental pact akin to the Paris Agreement, risks stalling over disagreements on its scope. Differing options exist, with Panama's plan advocating production cuts, contrary to a more lenient proposal.
Hours before talks were due to end, negotiators feared potential collapse. Mexico's delegate expressed hope, citing a coalition willing to advance ambitious objectives. With plastic production set to triple by 2050, an agreement remains uncertain, hinging on production caps and chemical management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
