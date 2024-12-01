RBI Poised to Hold Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain the benchmark interest rate in its next monetary policy review. This decision comes as inflation has exceeded its tolerance limit, prompting experts to hint at potential GDP growth forecast adjustments following second-quarter economic disappointments.

The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, will convene from December 4 to 6, 2024, with the outcome to be revealed on the final day. Previously anticipated rate reductions appear less likely as retail inflation hovers above 6 per cent, a threshold that complicates immediate cuts.

Economists like Madan Sabnavis of Bank of Baroda and Aditi Nayar of ICRA highlight the impact of global uncertainties on inflation and economic growth forecasts, suggesting a status quo amid the current scenario. While the possibility of a rate cut arises in February, much depends on inflation trends in the forthcoming months.

