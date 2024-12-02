Left Menu

BJP Leader Demands Action Over Viral EVM Tampering Claims

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has filed an FIR with Mumbai Police over a viral video falsely claiming EVM tampering. Authorities, including the Election Commission, are intensifying investigations. Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam has warned of strict action against false claims as police actively pursue those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:40 IST
BJP Leader Demands Action Over Viral EVM Tampering Claims
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya announced he has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Mumbai Police following the circulation of a viral video. The video depicts an individual making unsubstantiated claims of hacking and tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In an interview with ANI, Somaiya noted that he reported this incident to both the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and related regulators. He highlighted the notoriety of the accused, who allegedly disseminated similar propaganda during the 2019 elections via social and digital media. Somaiya urged the Election Commission and Mumbai Police to thoroughly investigate the video's origins and bring the responsible parties to justice.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Office has reiterated its warning against spreading false EVM tampering claims. Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam addressed these ongoing allegations, emphasizing the potential legal repercussions for individuals seeking to sensationalize the issue. Additionally, the Election Commission has filed an FIR against the individual responsible for these claims, who reportedly resides overseas. Both Delhi and Mumbai Police are working collaboratively to identify any domestic accomplices and ensure legal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024