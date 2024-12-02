BJP Leader Demands Action Over Viral EVM Tampering Claims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya announced he has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Mumbai Police following the circulation of a viral video. The video depicts an individual making unsubstantiated claims of hacking and tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In an interview with ANI, Somaiya noted that he reported this incident to both the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and related regulators. He highlighted the notoriety of the accused, who allegedly disseminated similar propaganda during the 2019 elections via social and digital media. Somaiya urged the Election Commission and Mumbai Police to thoroughly investigate the video's origins and bring the responsible parties to justice.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Office has reiterated its warning against spreading false EVM tampering claims. Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam addressed these ongoing allegations, emphasizing the potential legal repercussions for individuals seeking to sensationalize the issue. Additionally, the Election Commission has filed an FIR against the individual responsible for these claims, who reportedly resides overseas. Both Delhi and Mumbai Police are working collaboratively to identify any domestic accomplices and ensure legal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)