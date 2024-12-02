India's Coal Surge: Building Blocks for Viksit Bharat 2047

In a significant boost to India's energy sector, coal production from captive and commercial mines surged by 34.7% during the April-November period of the current fiscal year. According to the coal ministry, output from these mines reached 112.65 million tonnes, up from 83.60 million tonnes in the same period last year.

The increase in coal production was mirrored by a rise in total coal dispatches, which climbed to 119.62 million tonnes from 89.32 million tonnes year-over-year. November 2024 alone saw dispatches of 16.109 million tonnes, with a significant daily average uplift of 27.6% compared to November 2023.

This growth in coal production and dispatch aligns with the Indian government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, aiming to enhance domestic energy capabilities. By fostering self-reliance and reducing import dependency, the government is creating a strategic pathway to propel economic development and infrastructure growth while maintaining global competitiveness.

