Vertex Global's Bold Inclusion Move

Vertex Global Services has announced its plan to integrate 10-12% of differently-abled individuals into its workforce. Already employing over 800 people, the company aims to grow to over 2,500 employees within four years. This effort supports inclusivity and offers valuable training and job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:23 IST
Vertex Global Services, based in New York, unveiled an ambitious plan to integrate 10-12% of differently-abled individuals into their workforce over the next four years. The initiative seeks to promote inclusivity while addressing high unemployment rates among differently-abled individuals in India.

Currently housing a workforce of over 800, Vertex aims to expand this to more than 2,500. The firm believes that fostering a diverse talent pool is critical not just for inclusivity but also for strengthening organizational capabilities.

The company, which operates in seven countries, also plans to offer language training, ensuring effective communication with clients. Gagan Arora, founder of Vertex, has called on both public and private sectors to create growth opportunities for differently-abled individuals, a demographic that constitutes between 5 and 8% of India's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

