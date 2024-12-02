India's Wheat Surge: A Boost for Global Supply
Indian farmers have increased wheat planting by 6.6% to 20 million hectares, potentially boosting production and stabilizing prices. Rapeseed and mustard planting declined to 7.6 million hectares. Data from the Ministry of Agriculture highlights trends in key agricultural states like Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.
Indian farmers have significantly increased wheat planting, covering 20 million hectares since October 1, marking a 6.6% rise from the same period last year, the farm ministry announced on Monday. This uptick could bolster the world's second-largest wheat producer's output and alleviate skyrocketing prices.
In contrast, rapeseed and mustard sowing have seen a decline, with areas planted dropping to 7.6 million hectares compared to 8 million the previous year. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare continually updates these figures as additional data from state governments becomes available.
India's wheat production predominantly occurs in the northern regions of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, as well as the central state of Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing the nation's agricultural framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
