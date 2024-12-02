Lord's Mark Industries Appoints Top Audit Firm for Financial Excellence

In a strategic move towards financial excellence, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. has announced the appointment of Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates, one of the country's top 25 audit firms. This decision aligns with the industry's highest standards of transparency and compliance.

Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates, established in 1998, is a renowned partnership firm known for its expertise in audit, taxation consultancy, and assurance services. Their clientele includes major public and private sector organizations, offering extensive experience and credibility.

Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries, expressed confidence that this partnership will bolster the company's financial framework, ensuring adherence to best practices globally, and instilling greater trust among stakeholders as the company continues its expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)