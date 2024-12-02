Lord's Mark Industries Appoints Top Audit Firm for Financial Excellence
Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. has appointed Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates, a top audit firm, to enhance its financial governance. This partnership highlights Lord's Mark's dedication to financial transparency and aims to strengthen compliance and stakeholder trust. The firm brings over 24 years of experience in audit and taxation consultancy.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move towards financial excellence, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. has announced the appointment of Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates, one of the country's top 25 audit firms. This decision aligns with the industry's highest standards of transparency and compliance.
Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates, established in 1998, is a renowned partnership firm known for its expertise in audit, taxation consultancy, and assurance services. Their clientele includes major public and private sector organizations, offering extensive experience and credibility.
Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries, expressed confidence that this partnership will bolster the company's financial framework, ensuring adherence to best practices globally, and instilling greater trust among stakeholders as the company continues its expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Government Vows Transparency in Public Sector Hiring
Emerging India Focus Funds Settles with SEBI: A Case of Compliance
Transparency Concerns in Medical Recruitment: MP Tagore Seeks Intervention
RBI Tightens the Reins: KYC Compliance with Precision and Empathy
Mexican President Demands Transparency in El Mayo's Arrest