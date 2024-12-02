Left Menu

Dhari Gains Municipality Status to Boost Tourism and Development

Dhari Gram Panchayat has been upgraded to a municipality, merging with neighboring Gram Panchayats in Gujarat's Amreli district. This move aims to boost tourism, improve facilities, and provide faster firefighting responses. The new status will also enhance local employment, socio-economic conditions, and overall development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:47 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ X@Bhupendrapbjp) . Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, has announced the approval of municipality status for Dhari Gram Panchayat in the Amreli district. The upgraded Dhari Municipality will be formed by combining the neighboring Gram Panchayats of Prempara, Haripara, Vekariyapara, and Navapara-Linepara.

This initiative aims to enhance tourism infrastructure in the region, benefiting attractions like Ambardi Safari Park and Gir East Sanctuary. Additionally, it is expected to create local employment opportunities and boost socio-economic conditions. The move will also improve firefighting services due to the high number of villages located in forest areas.

Dhari's new municipality status makes it the 160th in Gujarat, adding to the existing 159 municipalities across different classes. Chief Minister Patel also announced the integration of Juvanpura-Sadatpura with Idar Municipality, supporting urban expansion and development. Furthermore, an announcement was made about a new scheme providing nutritious snacks to young students, reflecting a continued focus on education and nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

