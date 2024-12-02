Left Menu

Indian Navy: Guarding the Oceans with Valor and Vigilance

Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, emphasizes the Navy as the 'preferred security partner' in the Indian Ocean. From anti-piracy operations to collaborative exercises and humanitarian missions, the Navy's extensive efforts underline India's commitment to regional stability and maritime safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:52 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi asserted the Indian Navy's role as the 'preferred security partner' and 'first responder' in the Indian Ocean region. He highlighted the Navy's substantial presence in the area since November 2023, detailing deployments aimed at anti-piracy operations and safeguarding merchant vessels.

Tripathi recounted the successful rescue of 17 crew members from the MV Ruen from Somali pirates in March 2024, achieved through a precise deployment of Marine Commandoes. He also praised the Navy's efforts in controlling a fire on MV Marlin Luanda in January 2024, preventing a major ecological disaster.

The Chief further noted joint operations with agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau and international collaborations, underlining India's strategic engagements and contributions to regional security. The Navy's participation in exercises and humanitarian missions exemplifies its global reach and operational proficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

