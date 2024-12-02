Indian Navy: Guarding the Oceans with Valor and Vigilance

On Monday, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi asserted the Indian Navy's role as the 'preferred security partner' and 'first responder' in the Indian Ocean region. He highlighted the Navy's substantial presence in the area since November 2023, detailing deployments aimed at anti-piracy operations and safeguarding merchant vessels.

Tripathi recounted the successful rescue of 17 crew members from the MV Ruen from Somali pirates in March 2024, achieved through a precise deployment of Marine Commandoes. He also praised the Navy's efforts in controlling a fire on MV Marlin Luanda in January 2024, preventing a major ecological disaster.

The Chief further noted joint operations with agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau and international collaborations, underlining India's strategic engagements and contributions to regional security. The Navy's participation in exercises and humanitarian missions exemplifies its global reach and operational proficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)