Opposition Criticizes Government Over Parliamentary Disruptions

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating a 'washout' in Parliament since the Winter Session began, claiming opposition leaders have been stifled. He alleged that critical issues like Adani, Manipur, and unemployment remain unaddressed as opposition notices go unheard.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced their fifth consecutive day of adjournment due to opposition demands. On Monday, Ramesh advocated for a two-day discussion marking the 75th year of the Constitution, amid ongoing unrest over topics such as the Adani issue and regional concerns like Sambhal and Ajmer.

Efforts to resolve the deadlock saw Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla host a meeting of floor leaders. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a mutual agreement to commence discussions from Tuesday, with planned debates in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over constitutional matters and pressing legislative business.

