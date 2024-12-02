Left Menu

Opposition Criticizes Government Over Parliamentary Disruptions

The Congress accused the BJP-led government of stalling Parliament, preventing debate on issues like Adani and Manipur. After multiple adjournments, both parties agreed to restart discussions. Key opposition figures participated in meetings to address the stalemate, aiming for smoother operations in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:18 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating a 'washout' in Parliament since the Winter Session began, claiming opposition leaders have been stifled. He alleged that critical issues like Adani, Manipur, and unemployment remain unaddressed as opposition notices go unheard.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced their fifth consecutive day of adjournment due to opposition demands. On Monday, Ramesh advocated for a two-day discussion marking the 75th year of the Constitution, amid ongoing unrest over topics such as the Adani issue and regional concerns like Sambhal and Ajmer.

Efforts to resolve the deadlock saw Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla host a meeting of floor leaders. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a mutual agreement to commence discussions from Tuesday, with planned debates in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over constitutional matters and pressing legislative business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

