Telangana's Health and Governance Milestones

Telangana plans to enhance its ambulance fleet to cut emergency response times, as part of strengthened healthcare efforts. The government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, will also celebrate its first anniversary, showcasing achievements and future plans from December 1-9. Key roads in Hyderabad will experience traffic diversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:58 IST
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to bolster its healthcare infrastructure, Telangana is set to expand its ambulance fleet by 80-90 vehicles over the next two months, according to Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha. This initiative aims to reduce emergency response times and aligns with ongoing infrastructure improvements guided by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The Health Minister stated, 'Our policy is to strengthen infrastructure in the Health sector.' Recent efforts have already seen the introduction of 230 new ambulances, with more additions expected soon to ensure a swift emergency response time of about 10 minutes across the state, Narasimha noted.

Meanwhile, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the 'Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu', a series of celebrations marking the first anniversary of the Congress government from December 1 to 9. The events will showcase governmental achievements and outline future plans, with key festivities including a rally in Peddapalli for unemployed youth where 9,000 appointment letters will be distributed.

Hyderabad will see traffic diversions on major roads, including Secretariat and Necklace Road, from December 7 to 9, to facilitate the smooth conduct of these celebrations, as detailed in a recent press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

