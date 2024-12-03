Left Menu

Asian Stock Markets Surge Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Asian stock markets saw a significant rise on Tuesday, driven by strong tech sector performances. Meanwhile, the global economic landscape faces challenges, including political instability in France, potential U.S. tariffs on China, and fluctuating currency markets. Key movements in U.S. and Japanese interest rates are also influencing market dynamics.

Asian stock markets climbed on Tuesday, bolstered by the tech sector's impressive performance following Wall Street's record highs. The dollar held near a six-week low to the yen, as investors assessed interest rate prospects in the U.S. and Japan.

Attention also turned to political upheaval in France, risking euro stability, and the Chinese yuan's drop due to potential U.S. tariffs. Japan's Nikkei surged 1.6% at 0200 GMT, with South Korea's KOSPI up 1.7%, and Taiwanese equities rising 1.1%. Australia's benchmark hit a fresh peak.

Conversely, Chinese stocks faced pressure as Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped and mainland blue chips fell 0.3%. The Asia-Pacific share index grew 0.7%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures remained steady post record highs, fueled by significant tech stock gains led by Meta Platforms and Tesla.

