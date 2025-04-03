Political Turmoil in West Bengal Over Teacher Recruitment Scandal
Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders are urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign over a scandal involving the invalidation of 26,000 teacher jobs. The Supreme Court annulled these appointments, highlighting the corruption and nepotism in the recruitment process under Banerjee's rule.
The political drama in West Bengal intensifies as Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, demands the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the annulment of 26,000 teacher appointments by the Supreme Court. This move has sparked a heated debate over corruption in the recruitment process.
Adhikari attributes the scandal to a deliberate attempt by the ruling party to favor 6,000 undeserving candidates with connections to influential figures. He calls for an inquiry into the matter and places the blame squarely on Banerjee's shoulders, urging her to step down from her position.
The Supreme Court's verdict echoes concerns over corruption and has triggered calls for accountability. With Adhikari's allegations of systemic irregularities, the political landscape in West Bengal faces significant upheaval, potentially impacting upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
