Waqf Bill Sparks Political Turmoil in Bihar: JD(U) Faces Resignations and Discontent

Political friction is escalating in Bihar after two individuals announced their resignations from the ruling Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The resignations were sparked by dissatisfaction with the party's support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

JD(U) national spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad asserted that neither Mohammed Qasim Ansari nor Nawaz Malik were official members of the party. Ansari, however, claims a former leadership position in the party's medical cell. Both allege that the Bill is detrimental to Muslim communities, a move that has intensified scrutiny of the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP.

As discontent stirs ahead of upcoming assembly elections, the JD(U) seeks to navigate its political strategy, particularly focusing on retaining Muslim support. The issue has become a point of contention between the JD(U) and opposition parties, as the RJD, Congress, and the Left aim to capitalize on the unrest and consolidate the Muslim vote.

