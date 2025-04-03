Left Menu

Waqf Bill Sparks Political Turmoil in Bihar: JD(U) Faces Resignations and Discontent

In Bihar, political tension mounts within Nitish Kumar's JD(U) as two members resign, citing dissatisfaction with the party's support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. JD(U) spokesperson claims neither was formally part of the party, while internal discontent grows, highlighting challenges in securing Muslim votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:32 IST
Waqf Bill Sparks Political Turmoil in Bihar: JD(U) Faces Resignations and Discontent
persons
  • Country:
  • India

Political friction is escalating in Bihar after two individuals announced their resignations from the ruling Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The resignations were sparked by dissatisfaction with the party's support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

JD(U) national spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad asserted that neither Mohammed Qasim Ansari nor Nawaz Malik were official members of the party. Ansari, however, claims a former leadership position in the party's medical cell. Both allege that the Bill is detrimental to Muslim communities, a move that has intensified scrutiny of the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP.

As discontent stirs ahead of upcoming assembly elections, the JD(U) seeks to navigate its political strategy, particularly focusing on retaining Muslim support. The issue has become a point of contention between the JD(U) and opposition parties, as the RJD, Congress, and the Left aim to capitalize on the unrest and consolidate the Muslim vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025