Left Menu

Himachal's Strategic Push for Tribal Development at Advisory Council

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led a vital Tribal Advisory Council meeting, focusing on tribal region progress. Key discussions centered on education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Notable investments for 2024-25 were announced to bolster tribal development, with plans for tourism and financial accessibility enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:44 IST
Himachal's Strategic Push for Tribal Development at Advisory Council
49th Tribal Advisory Council meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark movement for the advancement of Himachal Pradesh's tribal regions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the 49th meeting of the Tribal Advisory Council, addressing critical developmental agendas.

Discussions during the council meeting spanned a variety of essential issues, such as educational facilities, healthcare improvements, and infrastructure developments across tribal areas. The Chief Minister highlighted a substantial budget provision of Rs 890.28 crore under the Tribal Sub Plan and Tribal Area Development Programme for 2024-25, with an additional Rs 1,145.46 crore earmarked for non-plan expenditures, demonstrating the state's commitment to tribal welfare.

Chief among the government's priorities were education, water supply, and health schemes, with significant allocations detailed, including Rs 117.43 crore for infrastructure, Rs 37.45 crore for educational services, Rs 52.75 crore for healthcare, and Rs 75.75 crore dedicated to drinking water projects. The meeting reaffirmed the state's dedication to promoting local tourism through initiatives such as the Buddhist Tourism Circuit and new heliports, anticipated to elevate employment within tribal communities.

A key focus was the progress in securing land rights (Nautod) for tribal residents, which is awaiting approval from the Governor. The Council also emphasized the need to expedite educational facilities like the Eklavya Model Residential School and Aadarsh Vidyyalya projects, aimed at enriching educational access locally.

Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who welcomed the Chief Minister, expressed satisfaction with the Congress government's accelerated development pace in tribal areas compared to the previous BJP administration. He noted notable progress in horticulture and agriculture. The meeting was attended by senior government officials, underscoring its significance in the strategic development of tribal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024