Tamil Nadu Schools Shuttered Amid Cyclone Fengal Fury

All educational institutions in four districts of Tamil Nadu, including schools and colleges, will remain closed on Tuesday due to the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal. District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya announced the closure of all schools in the Nilgiris district for December 3, 2024, as a precautionary measure against the impending weather conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal, prompting school and college closures in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry districts. In other areas like Ranipet, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai, only schools will be closed to ensure student safety during the severe weather conditions.

Additional closures were reported in Kallakurichi, specifically in schools under Thirukovilur Town, and in Krishnagiri where schools under Pechampalli and Uthangarai Taluk were affected. On Monday, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted inspections in cyclone-hit Dharmapuri district and oversaw the restoration of key infrastructure, such as the land bridge at Vathalmalai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced strong criticism towards the Central government for not permitting discussions in Parliament regarding the cyclone's impact. In a press briefing in Chennai, he underscored the state's commitment to assessing damages and emphasized the duty of the Central government to respond to these crises.

The Chief Minister commended district officers and relief teams for their unwavering efforts in managing the situation amid the torrential rains. The CM expressed confidence in the state's relief operations, highlighting the deployment of 18 rescue teams comprising 493 personnel across various districts.

In Villupuram, a combined force of 15 teams, including 407 members from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, are spearheading the relief operations. In Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts, additional personnel are actively engaged in rescue missions, with IIT engineers being called to assist at landslide sites in Tiruvannamalai.

CM Stalin also discussed the establishment of relief camps for displaced residents, reporting that over 7,000 individuals are currently housed in 147 operational camps, where they have access to essential services, including food, water, and medical care.

