ED Raids Uncover Medical College Admission Scandal in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a major search operation on Tuesday in Haldia, Purba Medinipur, as part of an ongoing investigation into a medical college admission quota corruption case. This operation involved raids on various private medical colleges throughout the state, including key areas such as Haldia, Durgapur, and Kolkata.

The investigation centers around allegations of fake certificates being submitted in exchange for money, which facilitated unlawful admissions into medical colleges. Just last month, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court expressed grave concerns over the matter, highlighting the quota corruption in MBBS admissions that has now been reported across 28 locations nationwide.

