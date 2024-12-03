ED Raids Uncover Medical College Admission Scandal in West Bengal
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across West Bengal, targeting a corruption scandal involving fake medical college admission certificates. The operation, focused on institutions in Haldia, Durgapur, and Kolkata, comes amid national concern over MBBS admission quota fraud. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a major search operation on Tuesday in Haldia, Purba Medinipur, as part of an ongoing investigation into a medical college admission quota corruption case. This operation involved raids on various private medical colleges throughout the state, including key areas such as Haldia, Durgapur, and Kolkata.
The investigation centers around allegations of fake certificates being submitted in exchange for money, which facilitated unlawful admissions into medical colleges. Just last month, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court expressed grave concerns over the matter, highlighting the quota corruption in MBBS admissions that has now been reported across 28 locations nationwide.
Authorities are withholding further information as the investigation is still underway, and updates are anticipated. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
