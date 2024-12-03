Asia's Tech Sector Leads Stock Surge Amid Global Market Ripples

Asian stock markets soared on Tuesday, driven primarily by the tech sector's impressive performance, following a record-setting rally on Wall Street. The dollar regained strength against major currencies as investors considered the future of U.S. interest rates.

Meanwhile, political instability in France presented challenges for European markets, with France's government teetering on collapse. The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest in over a year amid concerns about increased U.S. tariffs.

Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI indices showed strong advances, as Asian investors remained hopeful in the tech-driven market upswing. However, Chinese stocks saw muted movements reflecting the external economic pressures.

