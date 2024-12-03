Gujarat Leads the Nano Agriculture Revolution

Gujarat is at the forefront of an agricultural revolution, driving significant innovation with the widespread adoption of advanced fertilizers like Nano Urea and Nano DAP. According to state officials, more than 20 lakh farmers have embraced these cutting-edge technologies, integrating methods such as drip irrigation, mulching, and drone-assisted pesticide spraying.

The rising trend is reflected in the remarkable increase in Nano Urea sales, which jumped from 8,75,000 bottles in the 2021-22 period to a staggering 26,03,637 bottles in 2023-24. This innovation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to double farmers' incomes through scientific farming techniques, underscored by IFFCO's newly developed Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat's government is fostering new-age farming strategies, including the production of Nano fertilizers, which enhance agricultural efficiency. These advancements were bolstered by the opening of the world's first Nano Urea (liquid) plant in Kalol in 2022, a facility capable of producing 1.75 lakh litres daily and recognized for its patented nano technology.

