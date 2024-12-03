Left Menu

Leadership Change at Naftogaz: New Acting Head Appointed

Vasyl Volodin has been appointed as the acting head of Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas company, after Oleksiy Chernyshov took a government position. A competitive process will ensue to select a permanent CEO, as per Ukrainian legislation.

In a notable shift within Ukraine's oil and gas sector, Vasyl Volodin has taken the helm of Naftogaz as acting head. This decision follows Oleksiy Chernyshov's recent appointment as deputy prime minister, according to an industry insider who spoke with Reuters.

Volodin's appointment comes at a critical time, as Naftogaz navigates its strategic direction amidst evolving energy challenges. The transition is in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, which mandates a forthcoming competitive process to appoint a permanent leader for the company.

This leadership change reflects a broader trend of strategic realignment within Ukraine's energy sector, as the country seeks to bolster its resource management and policy implementation capabilities in the face of regional and global market dynamics.

