Left Menu

Empirical Credit Plans: A Bottom-Up Revolution

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J emphasized a 'bottom-up' approach for credit plans to address district-level fund needs. Utilizing data-driven strategies, he advocated for realistic, empirical credit planning that considers local needs, particularly for underserved segments like SHGs, MSMEs, and female-led enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:50 IST
Empirical Credit Plans: A Bottom-Up Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reform credit strategies, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has called for banks to implement a 'bottom-up' approach. This strategy aims to cater to district-level financial needs, particularly for underserved groups, by creating empirically-based credit plans grounded in real-world data collection.

While addressing a conference for lead district managers in Maharashtra, Swaminathan highlighted the importance of balancing aspirational targets with realistic plans that reflect genuine local credit needs. He advised banks to couple data analytics with field surveys to tailor their approaches effectively.

Swaminathan also pointed to underlinked Self-Help Groups, marginalized farmers, and women-led MSMEs as key areas requiring focused credit strategies. By leveraging on-ground insights in tandem with empirical data, banks can develop more inclusive and effective Potential Linked Credit Plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024