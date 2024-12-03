Empirical Credit Plans: A Bottom-Up Revolution

In a bid to reform credit strategies, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has called for banks to implement a 'bottom-up' approach. This strategy aims to cater to district-level financial needs, particularly for underserved groups, by creating empirically-based credit plans grounded in real-world data collection.

While addressing a conference for lead district managers in Maharashtra, Swaminathan highlighted the importance of balancing aspirational targets with realistic plans that reflect genuine local credit needs. He advised banks to couple data analytics with field surveys to tailor their approaches effectively.

Swaminathan also pointed to underlinked Self-Help Groups, marginalized farmers, and women-led MSMEs as key areas requiring focused credit strategies. By leveraging on-ground insights in tandem with empirical data, banks can develop more inclusive and effective Potential Linked Credit Plans.

