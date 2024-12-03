Oleksiy Chernyshov Appointed to Lead Ukraine's New Ministry for National Unity

Ukraine's parliament has appointed Oleksiy Chernyshov, former CEO of Naftogaz, as deputy premier to head a new Ministry for National Unity. This development comes as the conflict with Russia nears its third anniversary.

Chernyshov's departure from Naftogaz occurs during a critical period, with Ukraine preparing for a challenging winter and ongoing Russian assaults on its energy infrastructure. The former regional development minister will focus on motivating the return of approximately 7.5 million Ukrainians who fled the war.

While there was no competition for his new role, Naftogaz's leadership will temporarily see Vasyl Volodin at its helm, awaiting a permanent successor. Chernyshov's new ministry aims to craft strategies to bring back citizens, despite skepticism from some parliament members about its effectiveness.

