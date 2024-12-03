Left Menu

Oleksiy Chernyshov Appointed to Lead Ukraine's New Ministry for National Unity

Ukraine's parliament approved Oleksiy Chernyshov as deputy premier to lead the Ministry for National Unity amid escalating war with Russia. Previously the CEO of Naftogaz, Chernyshov faces the challenge of a tough winter and strategizing to motivate millions of Ukrainians abroad to return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:09 IST
Oleksiy Chernyshov Appointed to Lead Ukraine's New Ministry for National Unity
Oleksiy Chernyshov

Ukraine's parliament has appointed Oleksiy Chernyshov, former CEO of Naftogaz, as deputy premier to head a new Ministry for National Unity. This development comes as the conflict with Russia nears its third anniversary.

Chernyshov's departure from Naftogaz occurs during a critical period, with Ukraine preparing for a challenging winter and ongoing Russian assaults on its energy infrastructure. The former regional development minister will focus on motivating the return of approximately 7.5 million Ukrainians who fled the war.

While there was no competition for his new role, Naftogaz's leadership will temporarily see Vasyl Volodin at its helm, awaiting a permanent successor. Chernyshov's new ministry aims to craft strategies to bring back citizens, despite skepticism from some parliament members about its effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024