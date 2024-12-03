Car Driver Arrested After Alleged Two-Kilometer Dragging Incident in Pune

In a shocking incident in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad district, three individuals, including a car driver, have been apprehended for allegedly dragging a biker on the car's bonnet for two kilometres. The incident occurred on December 1 following a confrontation between the biker and the car driver, as reported by a police official.

Pune Police Inspector Ashok Shirke disclosed that the driver, alongside two accomplices, faces legal action under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have collected the driver's blood sample to determine potential alcohol involvement, Shirke added.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of vehicular accidents in the region. In a prior case this August, a speeding pickup truck inflicted injuries near the old RTO in Pimpri Chinchwad. Additionally, earlier this year, a woman lost her life after a luxury car collided with her bike in Mumbai's Worli, while another incident in May saw two IT professionals killed by a Porsche allegedly driven by a minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)