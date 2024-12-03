Left Menu

Car Driver Arrested After Alleged Two-Kilometer Dragging Incident in Pune

Three individuals, including a car driver, were arrested in Pune for allegedly dragging a biker over two kilometers on the car's bonnet following a dispute. The driver faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Past incidents of reckless driving in the area highlight ongoing road safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:40 IST
Car Driver Arrested After Alleged Two-Kilometer Dragging Incident in Pune
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad district, three individuals, including a car driver, have been apprehended for allegedly dragging a biker on the car's bonnet for two kilometres. The incident occurred on December 1 following a confrontation between the biker and the car driver, as reported by a police official.

Pune Police Inspector Ashok Shirke disclosed that the driver, alongside two accomplices, faces legal action under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have collected the driver's blood sample to determine potential alcohol involvement, Shirke added.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of vehicular accidents in the region. In a prior case this August, a speeding pickup truck inflicted injuries near the old RTO in Pimpri Chinchwad. Additionally, earlier this year, a woman lost her life after a luxury car collided with her bike in Mumbai's Worli, while another incident in May saw two IT professionals killed by a Porsche allegedly driven by a minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024