Odisha Gears Up for Historic Navy Day Celebrations

In a landmark event for Odisha, authorities have deployed an extensive security apparatus ahead of Navy Day celebrations, scheduled for December 4. This year's event is historic as it marks the first time Navy Day will be celebrated in Odisha, underscored by the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and the Navy Chief.

According to an official statement, the President will arrive in Bhubaneswar and proceed to Puri, where she will officiate the celebrations. As the supreme commander of the armed forces, President Murmu will also take the salute and witness the Navy's operational demonstration, highlighting the strategic capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Navy Day, observed annually on December 4, commemorates the Indian Navy's critical role in Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The operation was instrumental in India's naval victory, destroying four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar. The day is dedicated to honoring naval bravery and raising public awareness about maritime security.

This year's Navy Day promises grandeur with 24 warships and 40 aircraft participating in the Operational Demonstration. Events will include stealth operations by Marine Commandos (MARCOS), emphasizing the Navy's readiness and dedication to national defense. The celebrations will also pay tribute to India's rich maritime heritage, offering public access to naval ships and technology.

Security measures are stringent, with the deployment of 125 platoons including Central Armed Police Forces to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the event, as confirmed by senior police officials. This significant observance will shed light on the Indian Navy's contributions and enhance maritime consciousness among the populace.

