Left Menu

GST Rate Changes Await GoM Recommendations

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs clarified that the GST Council is yet to receive recommendations from the GoM on potential tax rate changes, such as increasing sin goods tax rates to 35%. The GoM is currently reviewing these suggestions before presenting them to the Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:03 IST
GST Rate Changes Await GoM Recommendations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced that the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation has not yet presented its recommendations to the GST Council. The GST Council remains the ultimate authority on tax rate decisions.

In a post on X, the CBIC emphasized that the GST Council, led by the Union Finance Minister and state counterparts, has not discussed any potential GST rate changes. The GoM, comprising ministers from states like Bihar and Karnataka, serves only as an advisory body.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that state ministers in the GoM are actively working on GST rate revisions. The Council plans to review these recommendations in their next meeting, once they have been formalized by the GoM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024