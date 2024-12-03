Left Menu

Bhopal Gas Tragedy's 40th Anniversary: Fighting for Justice and Remembrance

Survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy rallied on its 40th anniversary demanding justice and accountability. Organized by the Bhopal Group for Information and Action, the event sought improved compensation and healthcare for victims. Protestors also criticized governmental and international neglect of the disaster's long-lasting effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:25 IST
Rachna Dhingra, head of Bhopal Group for Information and Action. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, survivors and advocates rallied in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh's capital, demanding justice and accountability for the disaster. Organized by the Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA), the rally commenced at the Bharat Talkies theatre and culminated at the Union Carbide Factory.

Participants called for better compensation, improved healthcare facilities, and removal of toxic waste. BGIA members further conveyed their grievances through postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging adherence to Supreme Court directives regarding victim compensation, as outlined by BGIA head Rachna Dhingra.

Dhingra criticized both domestic and international bodies for their perceived neglect since the disaster, emphasizing the ongoing need for a special medical board to provide adequate healthcare. The rally highlighted the enduring suffering of Bhopal residents, with poignant testimonies from survivors like Babulal and Leelabai capturing the disaster's lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

