ISRO's PSLV-C59 to Launch ESA's PROBA-3 Mission, Marking Milestone in Space Collaboration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a significant launch, as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 prepares to lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. This mission will deploy multiple satellites, collectively weighing approximately 550 kilograms, into a highly elliptical orbit.

The European Space Agency's (ESA) PROBA-3 mission is notable as an "In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) mission". In a recent social media post, ISRO announced, "Liftoff Day is Here!" The PSLV-C59 is set to deliver ESA's PROBA-3 satellites into orbit, underscoring ISRO's engineering excellence and the strength of international cooperation. This event marks a proud milestone in India's space journey and highlights successful global partnerships, with liftoff scheduled for 4th December 2024 at 16:08 IST from SDSC-SHAR.

The mission involves two spacecraft, the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC), launched in a "stacked configuration." PSLV, renowned for delivering various payloads into space, is distinguished as India's first launch vehicle with liquid stages, successfully debuting in October 1994. The PSLV-C59, with its four-stage launch process, will lift off a total mass of around 320 tonnes. ISRO emphasizes the PSLV's trusted precision and the significant role of collaboration with international agencies in this launch mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)