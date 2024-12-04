Congress MP Challenges 18% GST on Shop Rentals in Parliament
Congress MP Manickam Tagore called for an adjournment in Lok Sabha, urging the government to reconsider the 18% GST on shop rentals. Highlighting its adverse impact on small businesses, Tagore cited a survey that showed a drop in sales and appealed for alternative support measures.
In a move that has reverberated across the nation's small business community, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved a motion for adjournment in the Lok Sabha. His motion was aimed at urging the central government to reconsider the recently imposed 18 per cent GST on shop rentals.
Addressing the Speaker, Tagore condemned the Union government's decision, contending that it severely impacts small businesses and entrepreneurs. Citing the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) survey, he articulated that 72 per cent of shopkeepers reported a sales decline due to increased costs, warning that this could exacerbate inflationary pressures on consumers.
Tagore called for the government to reassess the levy and sought alternative measures to bolster small businesses. Meanwhile, Parliament proceedings remain stalled amid opposition protests over various issues as the Winter Session carries on until December 20.
