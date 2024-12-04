Top General Reviews Strategic Border Roads in Northeast India

Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, VSM, the Director General of Border Roads, embarked on a crucial three-day visit from December 1-3 to assess road construction works led by Project Vartak across Guwahati, Tawang, and West Kameng areas. The official release stated Harendra Kumar, AVSM, VSM, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), provided an extensive update on various border road projects within the North Eastern Region during the Guwahati leg of the visit.

In Tawang, General Srinivasan conducted an aerial survey over critical border roads in Nelya, Dhaula, and Hatonga within the Zimithang sector, subsequently covering forward areas like Lungro, Damteng, and Yangtse. The General also conferred with Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, focusing on pivotal issues concerning upcoming road infrastructure projects in the area.

Moreover, General Srinivasan engaged with principal officials from Tawang, including the MLA and Deputy Commissioner, before inspecting the operations of the Sela Tunnel. At this site, he was briefed on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, a real-time computer-based monitoring setup, while assessing the tunnel's safety features and other technical aspects conforming to international standards. The 13,000-foot-long bi-lane Sela Tunnel ensures consistent connectivity between Guwahati and Tawang throughout the year.

Expressing satisfaction with operational efforts, General Srinivasan commended Project Vartak's team for maintaining uninterrupted vehicle and supply movement to Tawang and other border areas. Lt Gen Srinivasan, who became the 28th Director General Border Roads in September last year after the retirement of Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, previously served as the Commandant at Pune's College of Military Engineering, the official statement conveyed.

