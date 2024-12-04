Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Sabarimala Pilgrims: Devastating Collision in Aryankavu

In Aryankavu, Kerala, a lorry reportedly caused a horrific accident with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims, resulting in one fatality and 16 injuries. Prompt rescue efforts were made to save those trapped. Early investigations suggest negligence by the lorry driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:31 IST
Bus Accident (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An early Tuesday morning accident paints a tragic scene in Aryankavu, Kerala, where a lorry reportedly collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims. The crash, occurring around 3:45 a.m. near the old railway station, led to the death of Dhanapalan from Salem and injured 16 others, with three critically wounded.

The incident unfolded when the lorry allegedly crashed into the bus due to driver negligence, causing the vehicle to plummet nearly 40 feet down a steep slope. This left passengers, including children and the elderly, trapped with severe injuries. Initial reports blame the lorry driver for the tragic occurrence.

The bus, which was transporting 28 pilgrims back to Salem after a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple, became the center of rapid rescue operations. Police officers, local residents, and personnel from various departments coordinated efforts to extricate and transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities have commenced an in-depth probe into the accident, with early findings pointing to driver error.

(With inputs from agencies.)

