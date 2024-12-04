Left Menu

Arrest of Pakistan-Returned Militant Raises Security Concerns in Punjab

Narain Singh Chaura, a Pakistan-returned militant with ties to radical organizations, has been arrested for shooting at SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal in Amritsar. Chaura's history of weapon smuggling and involvement in terrorism has kept him on intelligence agencies' radar since returning to Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:22 IST
Arrest of Pakistan-Returned Militant Raises Security Concerns in Punjab
Visuals of the accused nabbed by the Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central intelligence agencies have long been monitoring Narain Singh Chaura, the man who attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Sources reveal that Chaura, with known affiliations to radical groups, has been observed by intelligence services since his return from Pakistan.

Chaura, arrested following the attack, is identified as a hardcore terrorist with Pakistani connections and the former head of the Akal Federation. Authorities indicate that during the early militancy years, he engaged in smuggling weapons and explosives into Punjab. He reportedly crossed into Pakistan in 1984, maintaining contact with radical factions in Punjab throughout his stay there.

Further complicating his profile, Chaura has authored works on guerrilla warfare, aiding in the jailbreak of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Hawara in 2004 by disrupting the prison's electricity supply. His recent release on bail in 2018 put intelligence agencies on alert, leading to heightened security measures following the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024