Arrest of Pakistan-Returned Militant Raises Security Concerns in Punjab

Central intelligence agencies have long been monitoring Narain Singh Chaura, the man who attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Sources reveal that Chaura, with known affiliations to radical groups, has been observed by intelligence services since his return from Pakistan.

Chaura, arrested following the attack, is identified as a hardcore terrorist with Pakistani connections and the former head of the Akal Federation. Authorities indicate that during the early militancy years, he engaged in smuggling weapons and explosives into Punjab. He reportedly crossed into Pakistan in 1984, maintaining contact with radical factions in Punjab throughout his stay there.

Further complicating his profile, Chaura has authored works on guerrilla warfare, aiding in the jailbreak of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Hawara in 2004 by disrupting the prison's electricity supply. His recent release on bail in 2018 put intelligence agencies on alert, leading to heightened security measures following the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal.

