Delhi Court Examines AI's Impact on Artists' Copyrights
A plea in the Delhi High Court calls for the Indian government to establish regulations protecting artists from unauthorized usage of their works by AI platforms. The plea emphasizes amending the IT Act to address issues raised by artificial intelligence, including potential societal risks and infringement of artists' rights.
In a significant legal development, a plea has been submitted to the Delhi High Court, urging the government to create rules safeguarding artists against unauthorized exploitation of their works by artificial intelligence platforms. The plea seeks amendments to the IT Act to regulate AI and alleviate associated societal risks.
Presided over by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, the Bench is set to hear this plea in conjunction with an existing case on deepfake technology misuse. The court has mandated a committee to explore and address issues surrounding deepfakes, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's guidance.
The plea, filed by Kanchan Nagar, Vikas Saboo, and Mash Audio Visuals Private Limited, argues that AI platforms unlawfully utilize artists' works as data sets for training generative AI software, violating copyright laws and jeopardizing artists' livelihoods. The plea highlights the unauthorized use of copyrighted images from stock photography sites, threatening both intellectual property and personality rights.
