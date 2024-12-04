Left Menu

Traffic Chaos Erupts Amid Rahul Gandhi's Attempted Visit to Violence-Hit Sambhal

Amid heavy traffic congestion at the Ghazipur border, commuters and Congress workers clashed following attempts by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit violence-plagued Sambhal. Denied passage by authorities citing constitutional rights, the Congress leaders pledged to fight for the right to reach victims in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:33 IST
Visuals from the scuffle at the Ghazipur border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a tumultuous scene unfolded at the Ghazipur border as commuters raised slogans against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The snarling traffic resulted from barricades erected during Gandhi's attempted visit to violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

A crippling traffic jam on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway led to skirmishes between Congress supporters and stranded motorists. Despite the road chaos, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly-elected MP from Wayanad, were prevented from proceeding beyond the Delhi-UP border. Their presence on the highway incited commuters, heightening tensions in the area.

Images from the site revealed chaotic scuffles between frustrated motorists and Congress activists. One trapped commuter voiced his frustration over the situation, questioning the rationale behind blocking the road if Gandhi was on the other side. The Congress leader expressed his readiness to proceed alone to Sambhal, lamenting the infringement of his rights and declaring his commitment to challenge this constitutional overreach.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, criticizing the denial of her brother's rights as the leader of the opposition. Both leaders were ultimately turned away, with assurances from officials of a future visit. Congress MP KC Venugopal articulated the party's position, emphasizing their intent to visit Sambhal shortly to extend their support to affected families. The Congress delegation's determined stance reflects a broader narrative against the backdrop of violent clashes in Sambhal.

These clashes, ignited by an ASI survey at a contested mosque site, underscore a potent narrative of historical conflict intersecting with contemporary politics. The Congress leaders' thwarted journey underscores ongoing tensions between opposition figures and government authorities, with far-reaching implications for communal harmony in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

