Extremist Attack on Sukhbir Badal Sparks Tension in Punjab

In a dramatic turn of events, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, was targeted in a shooting incident at the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral condemned the attack as an assault by extremists on Punjab's moderate forces, suspecting Khalistani ties.

Speaking to ANI, Gujral emphasized the need for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe to uncover foreign influences, possibly from Canada and the USA, that may have played a role in this incident. He suggested that the aim was to destabilize the region, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the state government's negligence in preventing the attack and called for strict action against those responsible. While the attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was apprehended promptly, concerns rise over the implications of such an audacious attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)