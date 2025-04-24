NIA Probes Pahalgam Terror Tragedy: A Family's Grief
An NIA team visited the homes of three victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Dombivali, Thane. The NIA aims to piece together the timeline but found families traumatized and unable to speak coherently. Assistance is being provided to J-K police in the ongoing investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
An NIA team visited three grieving families in Dombivali, Thane, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
Officials confirmed that at least 26 individuals were killed and several others injured during the Tuesday afternoon assault in Kashmir's Anantnag district. The team met with relatives of the deceased to gather information.
The emotional impact left many relatives unable to speak. The NIA will return when the families are more prepared to share details, ensuring cooperation with J-K police as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Extradition Execution: 26/11 Attack Victims Urge Justice for Tahawwur Rana
Angel Yeast's Humanitarian Leap: Aiding Myanmar Earthquake Victims
Prince Harry's Unwavering Support: A Surprise Visit to Ukraine's War Victims
Prince Harry's Compassionate Visit to Ukraine's War Victims
Prince Harry visited war victims in Ukraine as part of his work with wounded veterans, AP reports quoting a spokesperson.