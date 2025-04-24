Left Menu

NIA Probes Pahalgam Terror Tragedy: A Family's Grief

An NIA team visited the homes of three victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Dombivali, Thane. The NIA aims to piece together the timeline but found families traumatized and unable to speak coherently. Assistance is being provided to J-K police in the ongoing investigation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An NIA team visited three grieving families in Dombivali, Thane, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Officials confirmed that at least 26 individuals were killed and several others injured during the Tuesday afternoon assault in Kashmir's Anantnag district. The team met with relatives of the deceased to gather information.

The emotional impact left many relatives unable to speak. The NIA will return when the families are more prepared to share details, ensuring cooperation with J-K police as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

