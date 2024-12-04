Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Central Government Over Wayanad Landslide Relief

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lamented the inadequate response from the Central government regarding compensation for victims of the Wayanad landslides, underscoring that such negligence reflects poorly on national governance.

Despite assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit, the pledged aid remains absent four months on, leaving affected families destitute and disheartened.

Gandhi has directly appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah, stressing the need for compassion over politics, and Shah has committed to reviewing the relief efforts critically.

The landslides, induced by intense rainfall in June, resulted in extensive damage across Wayanad, with significant casualties reported throughout Kerala.

