Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Central Government Over Wayanad Landslide Relief

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra voiced disappointment over the lack of compensation for Wayanad landslide victims, criticizing the Central government's inaction. Despite PM Modi's visit, no aid has been provided even after four months. She urged Home Minister Amit Shah to prioritize the victims' suffering and address ongoing grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:48 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lamented the inadequate response from the Central government regarding compensation for victims of the Wayanad landslides, underscoring that such negligence reflects poorly on national governance.

Despite assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit, the pledged aid remains absent four months on, leaving affected families destitute and disheartened.

Gandhi has directly appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah, stressing the need for compassion over politics, and Shah has committed to reviewing the relief efforts critically.

The landslides, induced by intense rainfall in June, resulted in extensive damage across Wayanad, with significant casualties reported throughout Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

