Tension at Golden Temple: Attempted Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal Sparks Outrage

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal faced an attack on Wednesday at Amritsar's Golden Temple, prompting strong condemnation from Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Aujla criticized the incident, asserting that it was an affront to the revered premises of Darbar Sahib and emphasized that vigilantism is unacceptable.

Badal, a prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader, was present at the temple to perform penance as part of a religious punishment decreed by the Akal Takht for previous religious misconduct. The attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was quickly detained by police forces. Fortunately, Badal was unharmed during the assault.

In August, Akal Takht had labeled Badal a 'tankhaiya' for his transgressions, mandating his presence at the temple for the religious penance recently pronounced by high priests. Despite the tense situation, officials are ensuring enhanced security around religious sites in the region to prevent such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)